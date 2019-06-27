UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Polio Cases Detected From KP

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Five more polio cases detected from KP

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Thursday confirmed that five more polio cases had been detected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio Eradication on Thursday confirmed that five more polio cases had been detected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Two cases had been found in Bannu, two from Torkhar and one from North Waziristan, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said in a statement.

He said that a fake drama was created against polio vaccine in Peshawar and advised the parents to avoid considering any such propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from polio virus.

He said that due to this fake drama, some parents of far-flung areas were reluctant to vaccinate their children. He urged polio workers and provincial health officials to pay special focus on far-flung areas of KP and asked the province to utilize all resources to eradicate polio.

He said despite the significant achievements of the programme, the cunning polio-virus was still surviving and find a way for its survival, therefore special immunization campaign was planned in all core reservoirs to kill the wild polio virus forever.

He said that the government was committed and striving to hit the virus hard through this special immunization campaign. This was top priority to focus on reaching still missed children in core reservoir through continued improvement of operations and capacitating frontline polio workers to reach and protect every missed child with the vital polio vaccine.

He stressed that parents should protect their children from virus through repeated vaccinations as each time drops were offered by dedicated polio workers during the campaign.

He said polio was a highly infectious disease caused by polio virus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

He added while there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased.

He said that repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio free.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Cure All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Rangers beat competition to Charlton's Aribo

9 minutes ago

North Korean Foreign Ministry Says US Running Out ..

9 minutes ago

Winning future matches crucial for victory: Muhamm ..

9 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

9 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$440 million unsecured revolving c ..

18 minutes ago

UK doesn&#039;t want US-Iran tension to worsen, de ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.