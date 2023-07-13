Five more soldiers embrace martyrdom in Zhob Operation, remaining two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Five more soldiers embraced martyrdom who got critically injured during clearance after heavily armed terrorists attacked Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the clearance operation underway at Zhob Cantt was completed.

In total five terrorists were sent to hell during the operation.

However, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking the figure to a total of nine, shaheeds, (martyrs).

The Security Forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan, the ISPR said.