Open Menu

Five More Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Zhob Operation, Remaining Two Terrorists Killed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Five more soldiers embrace martyrdom in Zhob Operation, remaining two terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Five more soldiers embraced martyrdom who got critically injured during clearance after heavily armed terrorists attacked Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the clearance operation underway at Zhob Cantt was completed.

In total five terrorists were sent to hell during the operation.

However, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking the figure to a total of nine, shaheeds, (martyrs).

The Security Forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Zhob All

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

39 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

51 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

42 minutes ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

42 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

51 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

51 minutes ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

51 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

59 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

58 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

58 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan