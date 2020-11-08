UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Sub-sectors To Be Sealed In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Five more sub-sectors to be sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has decided to seal five more sub-sectors of I-8, G-10, G-9 and G-6 on Monday (tomorrow) after a surge in Covid-19 cases reported among the residents.

".... after analysis of epidemiological trend of the disease pattern by the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Center and in order to prevent community spread of the virus, the sub-sectors l-8/3, 1-8/4, G-9/1,G-10/4 and G-6/2 Islamabad are hereby sealed (locked down) with effect from 10.00 A.M, 09.11.2020 in larger public interest and until further orders....," said an official order, issued by DC office on Sunday.

The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, patients for medical aid, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergency.

The citizens were requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/work before the onset of lock-down/sealing date and time.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates Industrial Area, City and Shalimar, ICT Islamabad were directed to execute the orders in their subdivisions and to ensure uninterrupted supply of food/edibles inside the infield sub-sectors.

The local police shall cordon off the sealed sub-sectors pursuant to this order toensure the safety of public at large and to limit further spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads virtual meeting of Educat ..

5 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces premiere of film The Pu ..

35 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi reviews progress of Dibba Fujairah ..

50 minutes ago

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

2 hours ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.