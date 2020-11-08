Five more sub-sectors to be sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has decided to seal five more sub-sectors of I-8, G-10, G-9 and G-6 on Monday (tomorrow) after a surge in Covid-19 cases reported among the residents.

".... after analysis of epidemiological trend of the disease pattern by the Deputy Commissioner COVID Nerve Center and in order to prevent community spread of the virus, the sub-sectors l-8/3, 1-8/4, G-9/1,G-10/4 and G-6/2 Islamabad are hereby sealed (locked down) with effect from 10.00 A.M, 09.11.2020 in larger public interest and until further orders....," said an official order, issued by DC office on Sunday.

The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, patients for medical aid, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergency.

The citizens were requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/work before the onset of lock-down/sealing date and time.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrates Industrial Area, City and Shalimar, ICT Islamabad were directed to execute the orders in their subdivisions and to ensure uninterrupted supply of food/edibles inside the infield sub-sectors.

The local police shall cordon off the sealed sub-sectors pursuant to this order toensure the safety of public at large and to limit further spread of the virus.