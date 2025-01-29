- Home
Five More Suspended Parliamentarians To Rejoin Their Respective Legislatures Following ECP’s Compliance
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored the membership of five more parliamentarians after they submitted their annual statements of assets and liabilities.
An ECP official confirmed that the restored members include one senator, one member of the Punjab Assembly, one member of the Sindh Assembly, and two members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
These lawmakers had previously faced suspension for failing to submit the mandatory declarations of their assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouses and dependents.
The ECP's decision to reinstate their memberships follows the lawmakers' compliance with the legal requirement to file their asset details.
