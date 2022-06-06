UrduPoint.com

Five More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 406 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 55 while 28,404 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 2 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 53 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mexican President Boycotts US-Hosted Summit of Ame ..

Mexican President Boycotts US-Hosted Summit of Americas

19 seconds ago
 National Assembly suggests approaching Supreme Cou ..

National Assembly suggests approaching Supreme Court for action against Imran Kh ..

50 seconds ago
 Russian Aviation Authority Welcomes Sri Lanka's De ..

Russian Aviation Authority Welcomes Sri Lanka's Decision to Free Seized Aeroflot ..

51 seconds ago
 Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan's SEZs: M ..

Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan's SEZs: Minister for Industries

52 seconds ago
 National Assembly condemns BJP leaders' derogatory ..

National Assembly condemns BJP leaders' derogatory remarks against Prophet Muham ..

54 seconds ago
 Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite pe ..

Profiteers business to be sealed for indefinite period: Chief Secretary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.