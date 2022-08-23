UrduPoint.com

Five More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Five people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 140 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 137 while 29,063 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 132 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dent ..

Senate body passes ' The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill,2022'

52 seconds ago
 Ministers visit flood control room for update on s ..

Ministers visit flood control room for update on steps to tame hill torrents

53 seconds ago
 Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rap ..

Accusation of S. Sudanese Diplomat Involved in Rape Must Be Investigated - UN Sp ..

56 seconds ago
 Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO D ..

Shoigu Arrives in Uzbekistan to Take Part in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on W ..

58 seconds ago
 36 criminals including 5 POs held

36 criminals including 5 POs held

23 minutes ago
 US to Announce $3Bln Military Aid for Ukraine on N ..

US to Announce $3Bln Military Aid for Ukraine on Nation's Independence Day - Rep ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.