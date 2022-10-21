UrduPoint.com

Five More Test Positive For Dengue Virus

Published October 21, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Another five persons tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Friday that the total number of dengue patients had reached 125.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure the best medical facilities to dengue patients.

He said that sufficient stock of medicines was provided to the health facilities while doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round-the-clock in dengue wards. He advised people to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite.

