Five More Test Positive For Dengue Virus

Published November 01, 2022

Five more test positive for dengue virus

Another five people tested positive for dengue virus in the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Another five people tested positive for dengue virus in the city during the last 24 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Zulqarnain said on Tuesday that the total number of dengue patients had reached 186 since January this year.

He highlighted that 70 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied, DHQ and other hospitals of the city. "Sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities," said Dr. Zulqarnain.

