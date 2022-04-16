UrduPoint.com

Five More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 09:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 5 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 565 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 58 while 28,324 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 53 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

