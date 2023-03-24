Five more tested Covid positive in Rawaplindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,810. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,153 from Rawalpindi and 3,657 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two cases had arrived from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area while one case was reported from Islamabad. "Presently, 23 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, the District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 302 samples were collected, out of which 297 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.66 percent.