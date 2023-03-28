Five more tested positive for Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,825.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,164 from Rawalpindi and 3,661 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two of each cases had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad area while one case reported from Potohar town.

"Presently, 27 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that around 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal virus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,305 samples were collected, out of which 300 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.64 per cent.