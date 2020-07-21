UrduPoint.com
Five More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:38 PM

Five more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

About five more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while 50 percent decline witnessed in the cases as compared to the last month in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :About five more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while 50 percent decline witnessed in the cases as compared to the last month in the province.

This was stated by Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani while addressing a press conference here.

He said 80 percent confirmed patients in Balochistan had been recovered from the virus which was higher recovery ratio than any other province.

Due to effective measures taken by the provincial government, the death ratio of the virus remained one percent which was a good achievement, the spokesman mentioned.

He said after Eidul-Fitar, the testing capacity in the province was enhanced and now about 1500 tests were being conducted on daily basis.

He urged the citizens to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against the deadly virus during Eid Ul Azha.

Meanwhile, the spokesman strongly condemned the blast in Turbat which left one person martyred and six other injured.

