Five More Tests Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,532.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,925 from Rawalpindi and 3,607 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three arrived from Potohar town and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Islamabad.

"Presently, 103 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while one confirmed patient is admitted to Attock Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 7,000,847 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,448 samples were collected, out of which 1,443 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.34 per cent.

