Five More Tests Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,784.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,135 from Rawalpindi and 3,649 from other districts. Among the new cases, four cases had arrived from Potohar town and one from Rawal town.

"Presently, 12 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,311 samples were collected, out of which 306 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.60 per cent.

