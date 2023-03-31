UrduPoint.com

Five More Tests Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,840.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,175 from Rawalpindi and 3,665 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two of each cases had arrived from Potohar town and Rawalpindi Cantonment area while one case reported from Taxila. "Presently, 28 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,330 samples were collected, of which 325 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.52 per cent.

