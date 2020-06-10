UrduPoint.com
Five More Youth Martyr By Indian Troops In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugoo Hendhama area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in. Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area. The occupation authorities have also suspended internet service in the district.

This is the third violent operation in Shopian since Sunday. During these operations, the troops have martyred fourteen youth and injured dozens others besides destroying several houses.

