Five Mortar Shells Recovered From Daudzai

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):Local Police on Monday recovered five mortar shells from the bank of a river in Daudzai area.

According to Dauzai police, local people spotted the mortar shells and informed the police.

The mortar shells were found on bank of River Khyali, police said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was soon called in to defuse the mortar shells however the squad said that the shells were having no fuses.

The squad removed the shells from the area and took them along for further examination.

