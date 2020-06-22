Five mother, child specialist hospitals being established: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf government was establishing five mother and child specialist hospitals in different remote areas of the country.

Participating in budget debate in the National Assembly, she said, "For the first time in the history of the country five mother and child specialist hospitals are being established in the country. The hospitals are being established in the remote areas of the country to provide best health facilities to people." She said unfortunately, no hospital was made by the PML-N and PPP governments for children in their respective tenures.

She said the PTI government had increased the number of ventilators in the country to 6000, adding 28,000 doctors and nursing staff had been appointed on merit in the various hospitals by the government last year.

Enough funds had been allocated for the education sector, she added.

She claimed that despite coronavirus the country's economy was in stable condition.

She said former rulers had spent billions of rupees on their private visits abroad.

She said foreign direct investment had increased due to policies of the government of Imran Khan, adding current account deficit had also been decreased by the government. "This is remarkable achievement of the government, " she added.

Andleeb said the government had added 250000 new tax payers.

She said the budget for Ehsaas Programme had been increased to Rs 208 billion from the existing Rs187 billion, and the amount will be spent on vulnerable segments of society in a transparent way.

She said the world institutions were hailing the improvements made by Pakistan in business sentiment and macroeconomic policy making since the 2018 general elections.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) MNA Barjees Tahir disagreed with the view that the government had announced a tax free budget.

He asked the government to effectively project the Kashmir issue at all the international forums. He said that Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Barjees emphasized the need for construction of Diamer Basha Dam saying it was important for the future of Pakistan. He said India should stop human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Hina Rabbani Khar said the government had missed all of its economic targets. She said the government had no clear policy on coronavirus.

She was critical of the government for slashing the budget of the Higher Education Commission.

The PPP leader claimed that unemployment had increased in the country. She asked the government to enhance the salaries of the government employees.

Makdoom Zain Qureshi said unfortunately the opposition members had not given any positive recommendations during their budget speeches.

He said the world was following the smart lockdown policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, while opposition was just doing politics on the budget.

No new tax had been imposed in budget, he added.

He said the PML-N government had left behind a circular debt of Rs 1200 billion, adding the government had paid tax refunds to exporters which were deferred by the PML-N government.

The PTI leader said the PML-N government during its tenure had given fake figures in the budget, while the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan had improved the economy.

He said remittances from abroad had also increased during 18 months of PTI government and no borrowing had been made from commercial banks. Current account deficit had also been decreased, he continued.

He said that Rs 1240 billion had been given under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. Rs 190 billion had been allocated for COVID-19 in the budget.

He said that risk allowance had been approved for doctors, paramedics and nurses performing their duties round the clock to defeat the coronavirus.

Testing capacity for coronavirus had also been increased, he informed.

He said Rs 30 billion had been allocated for the construction industry. Rs 290 billion emergency programme was launched by the PM, he said adding the government had allocated billions of rupees for the construction of dams.

He said despite difficult times, the government had enhanced allocations for social safety nets. He said it was a fact that no new tax was imposed in the budget while current account deficit had been reduced by 73 percent. He said remittances and tax collection also witnessed increase before the breakout of COVID-19 Ali Nawaz Awan said no new tax had been imposed in the budget. He said that the government wanted across the board accountability.

He said during the tenure of PML-N government exports decreased.

He said the economy of the country was in bad shape during the PML-N government. All the government entities including PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills were in losses. He said no suggestions had been given by the opposition members for improving the budget.

He said the PPP was in the government for the last 13 years, but no mega development projects had been announced by it for the people of Sindh.

He said the people of Sindh were facing water shortage, adding wheat had been stolen in the Sindh province. He said that the country could not afford complete lockdown.

He said when the economic condition will improve, salaries of the government employees will be increased.

Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Abdul Qadir Patel said that no new hospitals had been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the PTI government had also missed tax collection target.

He informed that allocation was increased for health and education sectors in the budget by the PPP government in Sindh. He said the Sindh government of PPP increased salaries of the government employees by 10 percent.