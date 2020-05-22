UrduPoint.com
Five Motorbike Lifters Arrested, 3 Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Five motorbike lifters arrested, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested five motorbike thieves and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession in separate actions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested five motorbike thieves and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession in separate actions.

The AVLC Keamari & Bin Qasim arrested three namely Inayat Ullah be alias Jahangir s/o Shafi Uddin, Tariq s/o Javed and Ghulam Murtaza s/o Abdul Majeed, said a news release.

Two stolen motorbikes bearing registration numbers KDF-7059 and BRM-421 were recovered from their possession.

The AVLC SITE arrested two motorbike lifters who were identified as Noman alias Nomi s/o Arshad and Hamza s/o Jan Dad Khan.

A stolen motorbike bearing registration number KNN-5022 was recovered from his possession.

Further legal proceedings against all arrested are underway.

