Five Motorbike Lifters Arrested, 3 Stolen Motorbikes Recovered
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:46 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi on Friday arrested five motorbike thieves and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession in separate actions.
The AVLC Keamari & Bin Qasim arrested three namely Inayat Ullah be alias Jahangir s/o Shafi Uddin, Tariq s/o Javed and Ghulam Murtaza s/o Abdul Majeed, said a news release.
Two stolen motorbikes bearing registration numbers KDF-7059 and BRM-421 were recovered from their possession.
The AVLC SITE arrested two motorbike lifters who were identified as Noman alias Nomi s/o Arshad and Hamza s/o Jan Dad Khan.
A stolen motorbike bearing registration number KNN-5022 was recovered from his possession.
Further legal proceedings against all arrested are underway.