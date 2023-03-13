UrduPoint.com

Five Motorbikes Recovered As Burglary Attempt Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Five motorbikes recovered as burglary attempt foiled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered a loader rickshaw carrying five motorbikes that were snatched at gunpoint today morning.

According to police, the rickshaw driver named Sadiq Hussain called up the police station to register a complaint as his loader rickshaw carrying five motorbikes was robbed by three burglars at gunpoint near DG Khan board office.

According to him, he was bringing motorbikes by rickshaw from DG Khan to Multan.

Upon information, a police team led by DSP City Abdul Raheem rushed to chase the criminals at the marked locations. The accused left the rickshaw with weapons into a house before fleeing the scene. Police approached the house and arrested five inhabitants allegedly for abetting the criminals.

According to police, raids would continue until all the accused are nabbed.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Driver Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

12 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

12 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

12 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.