Five motorbikes recovered as burglary attempt foiled

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have recovered a loader rickshaw carrying five motorbikes that were snatched at gunpoint today morning.

According to police, the rickshaw driver named Sadiq Hussain called up the police station to register a complaint as his loader rickshaw carrying five motorbikes was robbed by three burglars at gunpoint near DG Khan board office.

According to him, he was bringing motorbikes by rickshaw from DG Khan to Multan.

Upon information, a police team led by DSP City Abdul Raheem rushed to chase the criminals at the marked locations. The accused left the rickshaw with weapons into a house before fleeing the scene. Police approached the house and arrested five inhabitants allegedly for abetting the criminals.

According to police, raids would continue until all the accused are nabbed.