Five Motorcycles,one Rickshaw Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) District police on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against motorcycle lifters.
According to a police spokesperson,teams raided at different localities and nabbed two motorcycle thieves including Zeeshan and Khaleel,besides recovering five motorcycles and one rickshaw from their possession.
The recovered motorcycles and a rickshaw were handed over to owners.
Police sent the accused behind the bars for necessary legal formalities.
