Five motorcycles,one rickshaw recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) District police on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against motorcycle lifters.

According to a police spokesperson,teams raided at different localities and nabbed two motorcycle thieves including Zeeshan and Khaleel,besides recovering five motorcycles and one rickshaw from their possession.

The recovered motorcycles and a rickshaw were handed over to owners.

Police sent the accused behind the bars for necessary legal formalities.