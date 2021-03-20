Five mud houses gutted

Five houses were gutted in a fire erupted in the village Manjhi Rind on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Five houses were gutted in a fire erupted in the village Manjhi Rind on Saturday.

According to details, fire erupted suddenly from a stove which later engulfed the houses of Yousuf, Sobdaar, Bago Rind and burnt them into ashes.

The families were rescued by the employees of rescue 1122 who also doused fire after hectic efforts.