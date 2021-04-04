UrduPoint.com
Five Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Five mud houses reduced to ashes

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Five mud houses were gutted in two different fire incidents in two different villages of Tharparkar district here on Sunday.

According to details, fire broke out suddenly in villages Samon Rind and Edaani of Chachro Taluka which reduced mud houses of Bachal, Roshan, Abdul Rehman Rahmoon, Nawaz Ali Rind and Anees Rind into ashes.

Fire incidents caused heavy damages to valuables.

