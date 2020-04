MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Five houses reduced to ashes in Hothear village of taluka Mithi of Tharparkar district on Sunday.

According to details, fire suddenly erupted in the village and reduced to ashes mud houses of poor laborers Tanoo, Chaagu, Rajoo, Bhojo Meghwar and others. Villagers controlled the fire after hectic efforts on self help basis.