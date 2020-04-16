UrduPoint.com
Five Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Officials Restored

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

Five Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officials restored

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority Thursday restored five suspended officials on their jobs

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority Thursday restored five suspended officials on their jobs.

According to MEPCO Spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, the officials who were restored included XEN Operation division Bahawalnagar Ghulam Rasool Sukhera, SDO Abdul Hakeem subdivision Muhammad Yousuf, SDO Makhdoom pur Subdivison Khanewal Gouhar Arslan, SDO Civil lines subdivision Khanewal Ameer Abbas and Assistant Manager safety Vehari circle Muhammad Azam.

