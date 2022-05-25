UrduPoint.com

Five Nabbed Over Cattle Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Five nabbed over cattle theft

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur Police on Wednesday launched a Comprehensive crackdown against cattle thieves across the district and claimed to arrested five cattle thieves.

According to Police sources in line with special directives of DPO Rajanpur, Police launched a coordinative and comprehensive crackdown to stop the cattle theft activities in the area.

Police claimed to netted Muhammad Akram, Saqlain, Jewan Khan ,Tasib Ali and Khaleel from different localities of the district and further investigations about animals theft were underway by the police.

Related Topics

Police Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to ..

Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

11 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

11 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.