Five nabbed over cattle theft

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur Police on Wednesday launched a Comprehensive crackdown against cattle thieves across the district and claimed to arrested five cattle thieves.

According to Police sources in line with special directives of DPO Rajanpur, Police launched a coordinative and comprehensive crackdown to stop the cattle theft activities in the area.

Police claimed to netted Muhammad Akram, Saqlain, Jewan Khan ,Tasib Ali and Khaleel from different localities of the district and further investigations about animals theft were underway by the police.