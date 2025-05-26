Five Nabbed With Narcotics, Weapons
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Lalamusa Circle Police, under the supervision of DSP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta, launched a grand operation targeting drug dealers and illegal arms holders, resulting in the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of narcotics and illegal weapons
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Thana Sadar Lalamusa, Sub-Inspector Mehr Muhammad Ateeq, along with his team, arrested three suspects during separate raids.
Among them, notorious drug dealer Adnan Iqbal, a resident of Gulyana, was caught with 1,100 grams of heroin.
Two others, Adnan from Tanki Mohalla and Ali Raza from Theekrian, were found in possession of two 30-bore pistols. In a separate operation, SHO Thana Sadar Gujrat, Inspector Usman Waris, and his team arrested two more suspects, Waqas of Gujarpur and Adeel Habib of Gigian, recovering 20 liters of liquor and two 30-bore pistols from their possession.
Cases have been registered against all suspects, and further investigations are underway. Police officials have reiterated their commitment to continuing such operations to eliminate crime from the area.
