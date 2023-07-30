Five names finalized for Caretaker PM, assemblies to dissolve on Aug 9: Khursheed Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that five Names have been finalized for Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) and assemblies will dissolve on August 09.

He said a Committee of all parties finalized these names. The shortlisted candidates for Caretaker PM were neutral and they were not associated with any political party.

While talking to media persons after visiting the site of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV project at Keenjhar Lake on Sunday, he said that they were making all-out efforts to complete the project by 2024 or at the start of 2025.

Replying to a question over the delay of the K-IV project which was expected to complete in 2018, he said, 'Where there is a will, there is a way.' He said that their 'Will' was that they had to complete this project whether two months before or two months later.

He said that an investigation should be carried out to know about the responsible for the project's design, and who become the cause of the failure of the first project.

He further said that the delay was a big tragedy.

Khursheed Shah said that the design of the project had been finalized while keeping in view the failure of the first project.

Replying to another question, he said that the water of the K-IV project would be supplied through pressure pumps.

While expressing his concerns over the non-availability of infrastructure to supply water to the K-IV project, he said that talks with the Sindh government were underway over the issue and he hoped that the provincial government would look into the matter immediately.

He said that the funding for the project was being provided.

Answering a question on additional water, he said that the KB Feeder project would be started this year and that would be based on a 50 per cent share each by the federal and Sindh governments.