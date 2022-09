SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Transport authority on Wednesday arrested five bus drivers accused of installing illegal gas cylinders in their vehicles.

According to traffic police, the raiding team arrested five people--Shehzad,Muhammad Riaz,Mumtaz Hussain, Masood and Muhammad Khan from different parts of the city.

Separate cases were registered against them.