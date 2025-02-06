Open Menu

Five Netted For Having Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Five netted for having illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against illegal arms owners on Thursday arrested five accused with weapons and ammunition.

According to a police spokesman, the Ganjmandi Police held accused Saleem with a 9 mm pistol and Ahmed with a 30 bore pistol.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai recovered a 30 bore pistol from accused Tauqir, while the Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Irfan and Naveed Iqbal on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol from both of them.

Meanwhile, the Pirwadhai Police arrested three accused Aminuddin, Nadir and Abdul Ghaffar for illegally decanting of liquefied petroleum gas and recovered cylinders and other gas refilling equipment from them.

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

13 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

4 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan