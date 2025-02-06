Five netted for having illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during actions against illegal arms owners on Thursday arrested five accused with weapons and ammunition.

According to a police spokesman, the Ganjmandi Police held accused Saleem with a 9 mm pistol and Ahmed with a 30 bore pistol.

Similarly, the Pirwadhai recovered a 30 bore pistol from accused Tauqir, while the Gujar Khan Police nabbed accused Irfan and Naveed Iqbal on the recovery of a 30 bore pistol from both of them.

Meanwhile, the Pirwadhai Police arrested three accused Aminuddin, Nadir and Abdul Ghaffar for illegally decanting of liquefied petroleum gas and recovered cylinders and other gas refilling equipment from them.