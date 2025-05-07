Open Menu

Five Netted Over Power Stealing

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Five netted over power stealing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team on Wednesday caught five power pilferers during a crackdown.

According to official sources,the task force team conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from the main lines and through meter tampering.

The task force teams imposed Rs 230,853 fine on pilferers.

Police registered cases against the accused.

