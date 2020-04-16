UrduPoint.com
Five New Cases Of Coronavirus Surfaced

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :With the surfacing of five new cases in district, the total figure of Corona positive patients has reached to sixteen which include nine pilgrims who recently came back from Iran and five from Tableeghi Jamaat and sixth one is the lady whose husband died of Corona Virus a couple of days ago.

In-charge Corona Control Cell Attock Dr Asif Niazi said this while talking to APP.

He said that the lady had been shifted to DHQ hopsital , one patient from the city who was admitted in a hospital in Islamabad and nine pilgrims in a quarantine center in Attock and the five members of Tableeghi Jammat in a quarantine center in Hazro were all in stable condition .

He said that in quarantine Center Hazro, 26 members of Tableeghi Jammat quarantined last week and their samples were sent to NIH and out of these five had been declares positive while 21 had been declared negative.

He said , those with negative results would be sent home where they would remain indoors for two weeks .

Dr Asif said that the samples of 17 family members of a Corona positive patient from Attock had been sent to NIH and so for results of his two brothers had been received which were negative.

While talking about the pilgrims quarantined in Attock, he said that their samples had been sent to NIH and results would be received with in couple of days .

Dr Niazi said that all the positive cases were in stable condition and their treatment was being done as per the SOPs. Replying yet another question, he said that protection equipment at all the quarantine centers was available as per the requirement and there was no shortage at all.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar said that an Emergency Hospital had been established in Attock having capacity of 78 beds , doctors , paramedics and other allied staff had been deputed and personal protective equipment provided to them. Talking about Ehsas Kafalat Program, he said that during the last one week Rs 126.711 had been distributed among 9944 needy families .

