Five new cases of dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) As many as 227 dengue patients have so far been admitted to various hospitals

during the current season in the district.

Pandemic Coordinator Dr Rana Saleem Khan said here Thursday that five new dengue patients

had been brought in hospitals during the last 24 hours out of which three belonged to Faisalabad, one from each district Chiniot and Sheikhupura.

He said that most of the patients had been recovered and discharged. He said that health teams were ready to cope with any situation in the district.