Five new corona cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,487.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 42,988 from Rawalpindi and 3,499 from other districts.

One each case had arrived from Rawal town, Potohar town, Taxila, Mianwali and Abbottabad areas of new patients.

"Presently, one confirmed patient is admitted to the city Bilal Hospital," the report said.

The report informed that 37 patients were quarantined, including 36 at homes .

The report further said that 6,675,290 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent during the last 24 hours while one patient was on double Oxygen support.