Five New Corona Cases Reported In 24 Hours: NIH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Five new Corona cases reported in 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Health department officials on Tuesday said that five new cases of Coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.27 per cent while 12 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 1,865 Covid-19 tests were conducted nationwide.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He said that the situation was completely under control and asked to avoid listening to rumours.

He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per cent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

