Five New Corona Cases Reported In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Five new corona cases reported in RWP

Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,582

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,582. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,076 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts.

Among the news cases, three had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and two from the Taxila area.

"Presently, 20 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,827,143 people, including 44,778 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,015 samples were collected, out of which 1,010 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 per cent.

