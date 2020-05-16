UrduPoint.com
Five New COVID-19 Cases Surface In AJK, Tally Rises To 111

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

Five new COVID-19 cases surface in AJK, tally rises to 111

Relaxations in lock down are mounting the pressure as more positive cases are being traced out daily taking tally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to 111 with five new positive cases within last 24 hours

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Relaxations in lock down are mounting the pressure as more positive cases are being traced out daily taking tally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to 111 with five new positive cases within last 24 hours.

All are the contacts of earlier positive cases and are in quarantine, said Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Spokesman of Prime Minister on COVID- 19 adding that all were shifted to Isolation Hospital.

Of the new cases, 4 are from Muzaffarabad and one from Mirpur. Four are of the same family in Muzaffarabad, a dispenser and his spouse and kids.

Mustafa Bashir said that random sampling had been started few days earlier and all these cases are being traced through this practice to minimize the risk of spread of virus in the communities.

The spokesman said 76 COVID patients in AJK had recovered of the illness and only one had died. The number of recovered patient is higher than the active cases and that is a matter of satisfaction for the people and the government' Dr. Bashir claimed.

