Five new deans appointed at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab governor/chancellor has appointed five senior academics as deans at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a three-year term or until superannuation, whichever comes first.

A UAF spokesman said here on Saturday that according to notifications issued by the Secretary Agriculture, Prof. Dr. Imran Pasha, Director General National Institute of food Science & Technology has been appointed Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences while Prof. Dr. Waqas Wakil Director Professional Training and Skill Development Centre will lead Faculty of Social Science as Dean. Similarly, Prof. Dr. Amer Jamil from the Department of Biochemistry has been appointed Dean Faculty of Sciences whereas Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Mehmood Director Institute of Microbiology will lead the Faculty of Veterinary Science as dean and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Arshad from the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health has been appointed Dean Faculty of Health and Pharmaceutical Sciences UAF.

Meanwhile, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali congratulated the new deans and expressed confidence that their leadership would further strengthen research, teaching, and community at the university.

The newly appointed deans are well recognized not only at the national but also at international level due to their tangible research work and academic contributions, university spokesman added.