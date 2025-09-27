Open Menu

Five New Deans Appointed At UAF

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Five new deans appointed at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab governor/chancellor has appointed five senior academics as deans at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a three-year term or until superannuation, whichever comes first.

A UAF spokesman said here on Saturday that according to notifications issued by the Secretary Agriculture, Prof. Dr. Imran Pasha, Director General National Institute of food Science & Technology has been appointed Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences while Prof. Dr. Waqas Wakil Director Professional Training and Skill Development Centre will lead Faculty of Social Science as Dean. Similarly, Prof. Dr. Amer Jamil from the Department of Biochemistry has been appointed Dean Faculty of Sciences whereas Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Shahid Mehmood Director Institute of Microbiology will lead the Faculty of Veterinary Science as dean and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Arshad from the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health has been appointed Dean Faculty of Health and Pharmaceutical Sciences UAF.

Meanwhile, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali congratulated the new deans and expressed confidence that their leadership would further strengthen research, teaching, and community at the university.

The newly appointed deans are well recognized not only at the national but also at international level due to their tangible research work and academic contributions, university spokesman added.

Recent Stories

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

1 hour ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

3 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

3 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

4 hours ago
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

4 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

5 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan