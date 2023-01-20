Five new lecture theaters opened at Nishtar Medical University (NMU)

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Five new lecture theaters of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) which will cater around 2,000 students were opened here on Friday

Five new lecture theaters of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) which will cater around 2,000 students were opened here on Friday.

Built at the cost of Rs 150 millions, the theaters were named after former VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, who had embraced martyrdom after developing COVID-19 in 2020.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed along with senior faculty members including Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Khalid Hussain, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Abbas Naqvi and others inaugurated the theaters.

Later talking to media, Dr Ahmed said that Dr Pasha had laid foundation of the theaters which have been opened today.

He stated that Punjab Government took keen interest in accomplishment of the theaters adding that these were equipped with latest facilities which would help students in their studies.

Dr Masood extolled the meritorious services of Dr Pasha and added that he was much delighted to see newly built lecture theaters.

