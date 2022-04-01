UrduPoint.com

Five New Uplift Schemes Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under chairmanship of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed which approved five uplift schemes at a cost of Rs 80 million.

The schemes concerned were approved in context of Community Development Program (CDP) Phase III.

A scheme of Rs 38 million approved for maintenance of fish market to Eid Gah, Suraj Kund Road to Abbaspura, Vehari Road to Sui Gas Road via New Shah Shams Colony, Shamsabad to Humayun Road, Chowk Kumharanwala to Ali Chowk Road Scheme. Repair of internal roads of Khanewal Public school at a cost of Rs 20 million.

Extension and repair of Jinnah Road to DHQ Hospital Vehari at a cost of Rs 15 million and a scheme of Rs 7.

5 million on sludge carrier and tuff tiles was approved in Basti Mamdewala in Lodhran district.

Talking about this, Dr Irshad Ahmed said that 348 schemes of CDP Phase III worth Rs 3.20 billion were underway across the division.

Rs 81 million were saved across the division due to competitive bidding in Community Development Phase-III. Schemes were sought for CDP for the uplift of the division. Drainage and streets were being constructed in the community development program. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan, Director Development Rubina Kausar and relevant members and officers of the committee.

