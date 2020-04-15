UrduPoint.com
Five New USC Outlets, 5 Mobile Vans Ordered As Ramzan Package Begins Apr 17

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is ready to implement Ramazan package from Apr 17 in the country and Multan officials have set up five new utility store outlets and five USC mobile vans to enforce the relief ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Regional manager USC Multan Chaudhry Sajjad said that all arrangements have been put in place to provide relief to the people during the upcoming sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarak in Multan region.

Five new utility stores have been opened in Multan city at MDA Chowk, Gulgasht, Bund Bosan, Qadirpur Raan and Basti Loothar and necessary staff haa been deputed there, Sajjad said.

Five mobile utility stores have also been opened that will operate from Apr 17 to facilitate people living in populated areas of the city and the rural areas.

Area managers, special teams and vigilance teams would strictly monitor the mobility of the USC mobile vans and their location would also be monitored.

Chaudhry Sajjad said that USC Multan achieved 100 per cent sale target of Rs 240 million for month of March 2020 while sale in Feb 2020 stood at Rs 170 million.

District manager USC Multan Tehsin Babar Khan said that 90 utility stores were operating in the district including a super store, seventeen mini markets, nine franchised stores and 63 others stores.

