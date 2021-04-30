Five new vaccination centres to be set up in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Exactly five new vaccination centres will be set up in the city raising the number to seven with an aim to expedite the vaccination to citizens, said CEO District Health Authority, Dr Shoaib Gurmani on Friday.

Talking to APP, he informed that the centres would be establish at sports Gymnasium, Workers Welfare school, Lodhi Colony, Govt College for Women, Shah Rukn-i-Alam, Govt Home Economics College, Madni Chowk and at Govt Commerce College, Qasimpur Colony.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA stated that the Deputy Commissioner notified the centres which will start functioning soon, adding that the decision has been made to facilitate the citizens.

He said that over 21,000 citizens have been inoculated first dose of vaccination while over 7,000 received second jab while over 10,000 health workers have been vaccinated first dose and 7040 got second dose so far.

Dr Shoaib maintained that over 80,000 citizens have been registered for the vaccination so far.

Meanwhile, DC Ali Shahzad along with ACs Umair Khawaja, Tayyab khan and DHO, Dr Ali Mehdi visited the proposed centres to inspect vaccination and observation rooms.

The deputy commissioner also checked parking facilities near the centres and instructed health department officials to make these centres operational at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was working on smart lock down as well as vaccination fronts at the same time to curtail the number of coronavirus cases.

He observed that the grim situation of the viral cases in India had alerted us adding that our govt was trying to break the key chain of global pandemic for reducing the cases in the country.