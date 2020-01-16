UrduPoint.com
Five NHA Highways In Balochistan Opened For Traffic After Clearance Of Snow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:17 PM

After hectic efforts and hard work of several days, National Highway Authority (NHA) has succeeded to clear five federalized highways blocked by heavy snowfall in Balochistan during past week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :After hectic efforts and hard work of several days, National Highway Authority (NHA) has succeeded to clear five federalized highways blocked by heavy snowfall in Balochistan during past week .

An official of NHA North region informed APP that the highways opened for traffic include Karachi-Chaman Highway (N-25) , Quetta-Taftan Highway (N-40), Kuchlak-D I Khan Highway (N-50), Sibi-Sukkur Highway (N-65) and QIlla Saifullah- Multan Highway.

He said that in the celan up operation on N-25, 17 graders, 5 loaders, 60 tractors, 29 pick up were used whereas 85 labourers took part in the operation.

He said that in the operation on N-40 three graders, two loaders, 12 tractors, eight pickups were used while 24 labourers participated in the operation.

In the operation on N-50 31 labourers participated whereas seven graders, 21 tractors, 12 pickups were used.

He said that four graders, 14 tractors, nine pickups and 31 labouruers were used in clearance operation of N-65.

