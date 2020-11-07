Five notorious drug peddlers held with drugs

Police claimed on Saturday have arrested five notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during separate raids across the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday have arrested five notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during separate raids across the district.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, district police launched crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police arrested five notorious drug peddlers Liaqat, Muhammad Mehran, Muhammad Yasir, Akhtar Ali and Najaf Hussain.

Police have recovered over nine kilograms of Hashish and from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police station.