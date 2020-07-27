Five notorious drug peddlers held with imported wine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during separate raids across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, Alpa and Cantt police launched separate crack downs against drug peddlers in their respective areas.

The police respectively arrested Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ashraf, Ghulam Qadir and Jamshaid.

Police have recovered recovered over three kilogram of Hashish and, 200 bottles of imported wine from their possession. The criminals were going to deliver the drugs on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha, police sources added.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police station.