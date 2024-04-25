Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jhang on Thursday terminated the services of five numberdars in Jhang. Their dismissal comes as a consequence of alleged failure to deposit government dues and prolonged absence from their assigned duties.

The recommendation for their removal was put forth by Assistant Commissioner Jhang. As the dust settles, the spotlight now shifts to the appointment of new numberdars to fill the void left by their departure.

