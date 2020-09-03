UrduPoint.com
Five Of A Family Die In Swabi Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Five of a family die in Swabi roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Five members of a family, including a couple and their three children, were killed when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Swabi on wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Musa Banda, burying seven people under the debris.

Getting the information of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved five dead bodies from the rubble and pulled out two other persons in injured condition, an electronic channels reported.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

According to rescue sources, three children were also in the deceased.

More Stories From Pakistan

