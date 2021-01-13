UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Of A Family Died, Six Others Injured In A Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Five of a family died, six others injured in a road mishap

Atleast five persons including four women and a toddler died while six others from same family were injured when a speeding truck rammed over a Qingqi rickshaw near Jublat bridge on GT road in limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Atleast five persons including four women and a toddler died while six others from same family were injured when a speeding truck rammed over a Qingqi rickshaw near Jublat bridge on GT road in limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday.

According to the injured victims, the family was returning on a Qingqi rickshaw to their native village Jaloo after attending a marriage ceremony. Meanwhile, they were hit by a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver while overtaking the three wheeler from wrong side. Resultantly, the victims identified as Mussrat Bibi, Jameela Bibi, Rukhsana Bibi, Zanaib Bibi and her minor daughter Marwa succumbed to their injuries on the spot while six others sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured and dead to THQ hospital from where one woman and her two minor children were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

Hassanabdal police registered a case and started further investigation.

Pall of gloom was spread when bodies of five ill-fated victims were brought to their native town Jaloo for burial.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Driver Marriage Road Died Rawalpindi Same Rescue 1122 Women Family From

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

8 minutes ago

Biden Adds 3 National Security Council Members to ..

11 seconds ago

RDIF to Deliver 150Mln Doses of Sputnik V to Brazi ..

12 seconds ago

S.Africa vaccine plan raises eyebrows ahead of lau ..

14 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

15 seconds ago

Leading Afghan Negotiator Meets With Indian Securi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.