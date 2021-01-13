Five of a family died, six others injured in a road mishap

Atleast five persons including four women and a toddler died while six others from same family were injured when a speeding truck rammed over a Qingqi rickshaw near Jublat bridge on GT road in limits of Hassanabdal police station on Wednesday

According to the injured victims, the family was returning on a Qingqi rickshaw to their native village Jaloo after attending a marriage ceremony. Meanwhile, they were hit by a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver while overtaking the three wheeler from wrong side. Resultantly, the victims identified as Mussrat Bibi, Jameela Bibi, Rukhsana Bibi, Zanaib Bibi and her minor daughter Marwa succumbed to their injuries on the spot while six others sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured and dead to THQ hospital from where one woman and her two minor children were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

Hassanabdal police registered a case and started further investigation.

Pall of gloom was spread when bodies of five ill-fated victims were brought to their native town Jaloo for burial.