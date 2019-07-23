Five of a family drown in Jhelum River in Sargodha

Five members of a family including two minors drowned in Jhelum River in Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Five members of a family including two minors drowned in Jhelum River in Jauhrabad police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that Gull Yasmin (40) of Naseem colony Jauhrabad along with her four children including Kiran (25) Ateeqa (15), Asim (8) and Kinza (6) went to river Jhelum for picnic.

However,Asim slipped into river and drowned.In an attempt to rescue the child,his mother Gull and others members of the family also jumped in the river and drowned.

Rescue 1122 Khushab and Sargodha teams reached the spot and recovered four bodies-- Gull Yasmin, Kiran, Asim and Ateeqa.However,Rescue teams were trying to recover the body of six-year-old Kinza.