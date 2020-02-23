Five of a family injured in gas cylinder blast

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Two children among five people of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Gujranwala on Saturday.According to Police, incident took place in Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala, adding that the cylinder exploded during a marriage ceremony in the house.

Rescue officials said that five people of the family suffered serious burns when the gas cylinder was being used in their kitchen exploded with a big bang and caused fire in the house.The injured people were shifted to the hospital for treatment.